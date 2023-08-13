 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Meghan Markle's absence 'may be one reason' for Prince Harry's attitude: report

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Prince Harry has sparked yet another series of speculation by looking ‘as chipper as can be’ during his trip to Japan.

These warnings against Meghan Markle and the change she ‘inspires’ by being far away from Prince Harry has been referenced by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He broke down his thoughts about the Duchess in one of his pieces for the Daily Mail.

The piece in question points to the potential reason behind Prince Harry’s chipper demeanor in Japan.

In response to this Mr Eden wrote, “Many are wondering whether the same Harry who has been on view in Japan will appear at his wife’s side for the Invictus opening ceremony in Dusseldorf.”

“Being free from the usual anxieties about Meghan, so often visible when they are together, may be one reason for the generally contented air he has displayed this week,” the expert hypothesized in his piece.

He also went as far as to brand this change a ‘momentous occasion’ because “You have to go back many years to see Harry quite so relaxed.”

However, Mr Eden does admit that “Another reason may be the presence of the man hosting him in Japan, wealthy philanthropist Haruhisa Handa, an eccentric New Age guru and head of the Shinto-based religion World Mate.”

