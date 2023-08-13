Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle for the ‘damages’ she has done to the royal family, sources have claimed.



The claims came amid reports Prince William wants to extend an olive branch to his estranged brother, and the future king is also interested in meeting the Duke in US to end their feud.

However, the OK! Magazine, cited sources telling a publication that William is ready to communicate with Harry, but his wife Princess of Wales is weary of it.

Kate Middleton feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and would do even more damage if they are let back in.

The sources claimed Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive Meghan for what she did.”

The fresh claims came amid reports the future queen has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between her brother-in-law Prince Harry and the royal family.

The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source reported Kate has made ‘late-night phone’ calls to Prince Harry to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.