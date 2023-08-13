 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle: Here’s why

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will never forgive Meghan Markle for the ‘damages’ she has done to the royal family, sources have claimed.

The claims came amid reports Prince William wants to extend an olive branch to his estranged brother, and the future king is also interested in meeting the Duke in US to end their feud.

However, the OK! Magazine, cited sources telling a publication that William is ready to communicate with Harry, but his wife Princess of Wales is weary of it.

Kate Middleton feels that Harry and especially Meghan have done enough damage to the royal family, and would do even more damage if they are let back in.

The sources claimed Kate Middleton will ‘never forgive Meghan for what she did.”

The fresh claims came amid reports the future queen has continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between her brother-in-law Prince Harry and the royal family.

The Closer, per Daily Express, citing a source reported Kate has made ‘late-night phone’ calls to Prince Harry to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Celebrated NFL player attends Blackpink's concert: Watch

Celebrated NFL player attends Blackpink's concert: Watch
'Blue Beetle' poises to break DC-hit drought: report

'Blue Beetle' poises to break DC-hit drought: report
Prince Harry reacts to royal family snub with latest stunning photos?

Prince Harry reacts to royal family snub with latest stunning photos?
Prince Harry ‘can’t afford’ a bad attitude any longer: ‘He’s inducing a fatigue’

Prince Harry ‘can’t afford’ a bad attitude any longer: ‘He’s inducing a fatigue’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about Archie, Lilibet: ‘horribly trapped’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about Archie, Lilibet: ‘horribly trapped’
Meghan Markle’s ‘dream’ is becoming Prince Harry’s living ‘nightmare’

Meghan Markle’s ‘dream’ is becoming Prince Harry’s living ‘nightmare’
Beyoncé rocks couture worth 'billions' from THIS Indian designer twice

Beyoncé rocks couture worth 'billions' from THIS Indian designer twice
Kate Middleton, Prince William viral dance video sparks reactions video

Kate Middleton, Prince William viral dance video sparks reactions
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Prince William tops new poll in US

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts as Prince William tops new poll in US
Kim Kardashian gives update on torn tendon and broken shoulder injury

Kim Kardashian gives update on torn tendon and broken shoulder injury
This 'Vanderpump Rules' star backs Lala Kent amid fans meltdown

This 'Vanderpump Rules' star backs Lala Kent amid fans meltdown

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘extraordinary’ woman video

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘extraordinary’ woman