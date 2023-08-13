Le Sserafim’s fans stunned at Sakura’s ability to remember fans

Fans of the K-pop group Le Sserafim were left stunned by group member Sakura’s ability to remember fans. Le Sserafim has just begun their first-ever solo tour named 2023 LE SSERAFIM TOUR FLAMES RISES.

The girls surprised their fans in several ways by debuting new hairstyles, doing fanservice and, their incredible memory. One of the fans had a specific photo of Sakura pulling a pose as their profile photo and after recognizing them at the concert, Sakura pulled the same pose for the fan.

The fan took to social media to comment on the interaction, writing: “I’m so excited! Although the view isn’t that good, she did the pose for the first time in seven years! So cute! I love you so much, thank you!”

She also went on to do a rabbit pose for a fan whose username she remembered to be that of a rabbit. To add to the interactions, she also made sure to remember a fan’s birthday and wished them on stage.

Netizens took to social media to applaud the idol for her memory as they wrote: “Wow it’s like she was born to be an idol..this isn’t something that can be done just by putting in the effort,” and “Wow how does she remember all that? That’s so crazy!”