Kim Kardashian enjoys lakeside getaway, shares son's hesitant leap

Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children, as evident from her recent social media posts.

Over the weekend, the renowned star of The Kardashians, who is now 42 years old, shared a series of snapshots and short videos on her Instagram Story. These visual snippets documented a fun-filled day at a lakeside location where she spent quality time with her kids.

Among these captured moments, there was a heartwarming scene caught on video. In the clip, Kim Kardashian's 7-year-old son, Saint West, could be seen displaying a mix of nervousness and excitement. The young boy hesitated before taking a leap off a rock into the inviting waters of the lake.

The supportive cheers of his elder sister, North West, who is 10 years old, as well as a group of individuals already in the water, encouraged Saint to take the plunge. As captured in the video, someone playfully shouted, "Ronaldo's in the water," in an attempt to coax Saint into jumping. Kim, who was the one filming the scene, humorously captioned the post with, "The bribes."

Kim Kardashian is a mother to two daughters, North and Chicago, aged 5, and two sons, Saint and Psalm, aged 4. These children are from her previous marriage with Kanye West.