Thailand rustles for flash floods and landslides as heavy rains expected in two Kanchanaburi districts

This image shows cars hit by heavy rain in Thailand. — Reuters/File

Kanchanaburi's Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhlaburi districts are expected to be hit by flash floods and landslides due to heavy rains in Thailand.

This warning is in line with the Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rains in the North, Northeast, Central, and South, says Ronnaphop Wiangsimma, deputy governor of Kanchanaburi.

The two districts are at risk of flash floods and runoffs at least until Tuesday, he said.

He added that related agencies in two districts had been instructed to monitor the situation surrounding heavy and accumulated rain, which could affect residents, reported The Star.

"Lowland areas can be affected by runoffs and landslides, while areas on the slopes are expected to be hit by flash floods."

He further added that officials have been told to be prepared to assist victims at any time and that related agencies have been asked to warn communities to prepare for the situation as well as resources, machines, and strategies to cope with it.

In order to prepare for flash floods and runoffs, Ronnaphop recommended locals to listen to the radio and monitor weather forecasts and news from government agencies on social media.

Those who need assistance can call the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, as per the authorities.