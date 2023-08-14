 
'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content

Zachery Levi, meanwhile, extended his support to writers, actors guilds
Zachary Levi is supportive of the writers' and actors' strikes, but the Shazam star has a bone to pick with the industry's content in general.

The 42-year-old told Chicago Fan Expo on Saturday, "I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys. They don't."

"How many times do you watch a trailer and go, 'Oh my god, this looks so cool!' Then you go to the movie and it's like, 'This was what I get?'" he added.

"They know that once you've already bought the ticket and you're in the seat, they've got your money. And the only way for us to change any of it is to not go to the garbage. We have to actively not choose the garbage. It'll help. It'll help a lot."

Previously, the star also lamented the low reception from critics compared to the audience's strong score for his recent DC movie.

"The audience score is still quite good, but the critics score was, I don't know, very oddly and perplexingly low, and people were insanely unkind," Levi continued.

