Southampton's James Ward-Prowse signs £30 million contract with West Ham United

Southampton´s English midfielder James Ward-Prowse clears the ball during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 21, 2023. — AFP/File

West Ham United announced on Monday that they have signed Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in a four-year contract for a fee that is believed to be nearly £30 million, the BBC reported.

The England international joined Southampton at the age of eight and made 410 senior appearances while also being the captain of the club, which relegated to the Championship last season.

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," he said.

"From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now, and coming off the success in the Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this club."

While discussing Ward-Prowse as the newest addition to the club, West Ham manager David Moyes said: "He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

Ward-Prowse made his Saints debut as a 16-year-old in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace in October 2011, while making his top-flight bow on the opening day of the 2012-13 season, the BBC reported.

While David Beckham is the only player who has scored more than Ward-Prowse's 17 goals from direct free-kicks in the Premier League, Southampton suggests the 28-year-old, who was appointed club captain in 2020, is "one of the finest talents to ever come out of the Saints academy".

A statement read: "His commitment to Southampton FC over two decades, his professionalism both on and off the pitch, and his support in the community means he leaves with his legacy as a Saints legend well and truly cemented."

West Ham had been reportedly interested in signing Ward-Prowse, following the £35 million deal for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The club also agreed a deal for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and is also interested in signing Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City.