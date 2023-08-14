 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans

Monday, August 14, 2023

Renee Blair, however, maintained her health is improving day by day
Renee Blair and her husband, Jordan Schmidt, recently welcomed their first child. But, the country singer 'most happiest moment' came with a harrowing cost: liters of blood.

Sharing black/white snap of the family in a hospital bed, the Get the GIrl crooner aired her post-delivery ordeal that shocked the fans.

"If you're wondering what happened, two hours after giving birth, I lost over 2 liters of blood in under thirty minutes (imagine dumping out a huge 2L bottle of soda, that's all I could think about) and had to be transferred to a different floor to try and get things under control."

The 31-year-old added, "I ended up losing roughly half the blood in my body. This last week since coming home I've had panic attacks just walking from my bed to the couch after catching glimpses of myself in the mirror looking so pale and from feeling so weak."

However, the St. Louis native assured fans that her health is on the path of recovery.

"I'm not gonna lie, it freaks me out!," she continued. "But you know what, one more thing about life, it goes on. I am regaining strength and color every day...and how amazing is it our body has the capability to tell us what we need to slow down, if we just pay attention to it and listen — I haven't always been good at that, but what a way to learn that lesson."

Concluding the post, Blair said, "Life is very much in fact EVERYTHING."

One fan wrote under the post, "So glad you are feeling better. What a terrifying but magical experience. Sending love lady."

Another added, "i’m so proud of you. i love you so much."

