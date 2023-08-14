UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares breathtaking Himalayan view from space station

This image shows the Himalayan mountains captured by UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from space. — Twitter/File

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, currently on International Space Station (ISS) for six months, recently shared a breathtaking view of the Himalayas from space on his X account.



Al Neyadi described the snow-clad Himalaya pictures as "iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature."

Al Neyadi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the images. The mountains in the two images have clouds covering them. Everyone on the internet has been enthralled by the breathtaking views. He added the caption to the post as, "The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature."

The post has received more than 44,000 views and more than 600 likes since it was shared on the platform yesterday.

"Nature's grand masterpiece on full display," said a user.

Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life," said another user.

"That is what I see in you sultan the highest level of intelligence like the height of the Everest summit," remarked a person.

A fourth user said, "These are truly grand photographs!"

Al Neyadi shared a breathtaking image of Dubai at night in May. He posted images of the Jumeirah Village Circle, Jebel Ali, and other residential districts in Dubai, including the city's iconic Palm Jumeirah. "Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here," the astronaut wrote in the caption of the post.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, also shared the mesmerising photo on his Twitter account. He described the picture as "an awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi". He also wrote that the image "paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond".