Kanye West ‘possessive’ of Bianca Censori but not ‘controlling’: Psychic

Kanye West made headlines for being a “controlling man” after his wife Bianca Censori stepped out in bold and risqué outfits while they were on vacation in Rome.

The architectural designer opted for some revealing outfits throughout the trip with fans of the rapper questioning his influence on her.

Many speculated that West wants Censori to dress in a certain way with one commenting that the controversial rapper has found a “new doll to dress up” after Kim Kardashian.

However, a celebrity psychic and body language expert told The Mirror that West, who now goes by Ye, is not a “controlling person”; however, he does have some stubborn traits.

Inbaal Honigman said that West has a characteristic that might come across as "control" with a "possessive nature,” but according to his astrological chart, he is not a controlling man.

"Kanye West's astrological chart isn't one of a controlling man. It is rather the birth chart of a stubborn, creative, emotionally hypnotic man," Honigman said.

The expert said that West’s "Gemini Sun sign is at the heart of his creativity, and he enjoys experimenting and brainstorming because Gemini is ruled by Mercury, planet of communication.”

“His personal style is both casual and high-fashion, because Gemini can be two opposite things at once,” she added before sharing that three of Ye’s main planets, Mercury, Venus and Mars, are all in Taurus, "which is a very single-minded sign."

"This means that his stubbornness is legendary and he does not accept anyone else's opinions. This is the characteristic that comes across as control - but his partners are always free to leave him."

She went on to talk of the rapper’s moon sign, which is Pisces, and his ascendant, which is Cancer, noting that when he's in a relationship, "he's emotionally inseparable from his partner, and would hate to be away from them for even a few minutes.”

Before concluding, Honigman said that he is "caught in his own hype" while noting that he is not a man who would bound a woman to him, alluding that Censori is free to leave him whenever she wants.