entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
Bianca Censori’s ‘Kardashian like-family’ in Pictures: See

Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori reportedly has sisters that are a lot like the Kardashians.

Biana, the Australian architect comes from a family of ‘gorgeous’ sisters, much like the famed Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kyle and Kendall.

The images have found their way to the internet just recently and are taken from the Instagram accounts of one of the sisters.

Check it out Below:

Where Did Bianca Censori Grow Up?

Bianca Censori grew up in a rather affluent neighborhood of Malborne, Ivanhoe.

In their later years the girls moved to a $2.8M Alphington home where their mother still resides to this day.

Comparisons Between Kris Jenner & Alexandra:

Bianca’s mother Alexandra and the famed Kris Jenner reportedly have a lot in common.

According to the Daily Mail, she was once seen in a Mercedes Benz and holding a $5,300 black Prada bag while out running errands in Australia.

In a similar fashion, Kris is also known for having a Mercedes Benz G63 AMG, as well as Prada handbags.

