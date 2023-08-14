Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’

Prince Harry hit to the ego has just caught the attention of experts who believe there is ‘no doubt’ its effecting the royal.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and sentiments when addressing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s current situation.

She broke everything down in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched base upon the waning popularity of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She started the conversation off by saying, “The bottom line here – after years of trying, Americans have not exactly wholeheartedly embraced the duke and duchess.”

“The nation is not exactly clutching the Palace escapees to their bosom and doing some tender hair-stroking,” Ms Elser also said in the middle of her piece.

But at the same time “It is impossible to see how this Gallup news could not be a bit of an ego-deflator; a bit of a blow for the Sussexes given they have used interviews”.

As well as “an entire TV series and Harry’s big book of sad family stories to take aim at the royal family and specifically William.”