Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence

Monday, August 14, 2023
Meghan Thee Stallion has given her first performance since the ten-year prison sentencing of Tory Lanez for having shot her three years prior. She performed at the Golden Gate Park for the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival in California.

She donned a hot pink getup which included an embellished corset with diamond and pearl detailing. Her red strands were styled in loose curls while her makeup matched her ensemble.

Also performing at the festival was Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey as well as the Foo Fighters.

Tory Lanez was sentenced the previous week after he was found guilty of all three charges for having shot Meghan in the feet back in 2020. After a trial that lasted nine days in December at the Los Angeles Superior Court, he was convicted of assaulting the rapper with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence as well as carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm.

The assault originally took place after a party at the Los Angeles house of media personality Kylie Jenner. Meghan, Lanez and her former assistant left in a vehicle and then got into an argument which ended up spreading to a sidewalk in the Hollywood Hills.

As Meghan began to walk away, she heard him shout "Dance, bitch!" before he started shooting at her with his firearm. She was then hospitalized and underwent surgery for her injuries. 

