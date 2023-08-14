 
Monday, August 14, 2023
ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters

Monday, August 14, 2023

K-pop group ITZY’s company JYP Entertainment has announced that they will be taking legal action against malicious posters. JYP released a statement on August 14 confirming the news.

The full statement reads:

“Hello. This is JYPE.

Through an internal and external monitoring system, we thoroughly secured evidence on all actions that insult and defame the honor and image of our artists such as malicious slander, circulation of false information, sexual harassment, illegal filming, and the creation and circulation of fake content, and are taking all possible legal action together with a specialized law firm.

We once again announce that we will continue to take strong civil and criminal action for all actions that are defamatory and disrupt healthy activities of the artists and that there will be no leniency or settlement in that process.

We ask that fans who also have evidence on such violations actively send in tips. ([email protected])

We will do our best in order for no harm to be done to not only the artists but also to all the fans who love ITZY.

Thank you.”

