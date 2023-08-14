 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations
Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations

Fans of the K-pop group Seventeen have sent moving trucks and Porsches to their agency, HYBE's building to protest the dating allegations surrounding group member Joshua. They are claiming that the idol is “taking fans for a fool” by posting several “lovestragrams”.

Although they had been sending trucks to their agency’s building recently, they have now decided to send them to other agencies like SM Entertainment as well, with the goal of “shaming” Joshua in front of other artists.

They sent Porches specifically to line up outside the buildings due to the rumours that he had purchased a Porsche for his girlfriend. To make matters worse, each truck was blasting the demand that he “return the fans’ money” in different languages.

Some claimed that the idol had been lip-syncing: “Joshua lost his initial drive and passion. He cheated fans by lip-syncing. Go live for two days in the basement from your pre-debut days. From the people that bought 2,500,000 albums.”

Another one of the trucks read: “The lovely HYBE staff are suffering because of Joshua who has no conscience. He tricked fans, and is so insincere about performing, he’s lost the right to become an idol. From the woman who bought 2,500,000 albums.”

More From Entertainment:

How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West? video

How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West?
BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates

BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates
ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters

ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters
Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence

Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence
‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry? video

‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry?

Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’ video

Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’
Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William

Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William
‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours
Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes

Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes
Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy

Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy