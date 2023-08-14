Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations

Fans of the K-pop group Seventeen have sent moving trucks and Porsches to their agency, HYBE's building to protest the dating allegations surrounding group member Joshua. They are claiming that the idol is “taking fans for a fool” by posting several “lovestragrams”.

Although they had been sending trucks to their agency’s building recently, they have now decided to send them to other agencies like SM Entertainment as well, with the goal of “shaming” Joshua in front of other artists.

They sent Porches specifically to line up outside the buildings due to the rumours that he had purchased a Porsche for his girlfriend. To make matters worse, each truck was blasting the demand that he “return the fans’ money” in different languages.

Some claimed that the idol had been lip-syncing: “Joshua lost his initial drive and passion. He cheated fans by lip-syncing. Go live for two days in the basement from your pre-debut days. From the people that bought 2,500,000 albums.”

Another one of the trucks read: “The lovely HYBE staff are suffering because of Joshua who has no conscience. He tricked fans, and is so insincere about performing, he’s lost the right to become an idol. From the woman who bought 2,500,000 albums.”