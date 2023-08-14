 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry?

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Royal experts have just referenced the shocking difference between ‘dastardly brother’ Prince William and ‘hard-done’ Prince Harry.

These observations about the King of England and Prince Harry have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of her thoughts down in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the irony of Prince William’s popularity, as well as the attacks that have been launched in the past year.

According to Ms Elser, “While throughout all of this Charles has generally come out looking like a weak, ineffectual father who was hellbent on having his wife, now Queen Camilla, accepted, even at the expense of his sons, it is William who is put up as the real baddie.”

This is even true considering, “In the last year, Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him, of leaving him ‘terrified’ after ‘screaming and shouting’ at him during the Sandringham Summit and of being left ‘heartbroken’ after William’s office allegedly leaked to the press.”

Yet Ms Elser warns, “even after the duke has levelled these serious allegations about the heir to the throne, even after Harry has embraced Fourth of July parades, even after only ever energetically enthused about living in the United States and finding an ally in Oprah Winfrey, here we have Americans picking his supposedly dastardly brother over him,” Ms Elser added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters

ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters
Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence

Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence
Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’ video

Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’
Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William

Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William
‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘doing nothing' to quell divorce rumours
Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

Drake's wet towel causes chaos in crowd: Watch reaction

Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes

Natasha Lyonne claims she is ‘too seasoned’ to wear uncomfortable clothes
Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy

Kanye West ex-aide: 'He still has much power' amid barefoot antics in Italy
Demi Moore stuns in green swimsuit while vacationing in Mediterranean

Demi Moore stuns in green swimsuit while vacationing in Mediterranean
Bianca Censori’s ‘Kardashian like-family’ in Pictures: See

Bianca Censori’s ‘Kardashian like-family’ in Pictures: See
Natasha Hamilton reveals unique name for 5th baby

Natasha Hamilton reveals unique name for 5th baby