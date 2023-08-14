‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry?

Royal experts have just referenced the shocking difference between ‘dastardly brother’ Prince William and ‘hard-done’ Prince Harry.



These observations about the King of England and Prince Harry have been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke all of her thoughts down in a piece for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon the irony of Prince William’s popularity, as well as the attacks that have been launched in the past year.

According to Ms Elser, “While throughout all of this Charles has generally come out looking like a weak, ineffectual father who was hellbent on having his wife, now Queen Camilla, accepted, even at the expense of his sons, it is William who is put up as the real baddie.”

This is even true considering, “In the last year, Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him, of leaving him ‘terrified’ after ‘screaming and shouting’ at him during the Sandringham Summit and of being left ‘heartbroken’ after William’s office allegedly leaked to the press.”

Yet Ms Elser warns, “even after the duke has levelled these serious allegations about the heir to the throne, even after Harry has embraced Fourth of July parades, even after only ever energetically enthused about living in the United States and finding an ally in Oprah Winfrey, here we have Americans picking his supposedly dastardly brother over him,” Ms Elser added before signing off.