Prince Harry suffering through 'mixed bag of emotions' due to 'bully' Prince William

Royal experts have started to offer ‘real insights’ into the possible reason for Prince William’s popularity over Prince Harry, despite the ‘bully’ image.

Questions about Prince William’s popularity, despite recent bids to destroy it has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She broke it all down in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece, Ms Elser started by referencing the possible reason for Prince William’s popularity, despite Prince Harry’s past attacks.

“Maybe the answer to why this is lies in the fact that the image crafted by ‘Willy’ and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales is one of painfully wholesome family values,” Ms Elser said.

Especially since it “plays superbly well in the US, or maybe there is something about the Sussexes’ having monetised family strife that sits badly with Americans.”

Ms Elser also went on to point out, “What makes this even more of a blow is that this polling comes even with the accusations and charges of Harry & Meghan and Spare still relatively fresh in the public memory.”

“If this is the way things stand now, less than a year on from the beginning of the great Sussex onslaught, then it’s hard to see this trend reversing any time soon. Poor Aitch. It has been quite the mixed bag of a week,” she later added before signing off from the chat. 

