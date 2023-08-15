Explosion in Russian filling station claims 27 lives, injures more than 100

The site of the explosion in which a fire can be seen in the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Makhachkala on August 15, 2023. — Telegram/Ria Novosti

As many as 27 people lost their lives including three children when a powerful explosion took place followed by a fire in a filling station in the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, leaving over 100 others injured, according to an AFP report early Tuesday.

"A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, of whom, unfortunately, 27 died," the emergency situations ministry in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, said on Telegram.



A witness quoted by the Russian daily Izvestia as saying that the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

"After the explosion, everything fell on our heads, we couldn't see anything anymore," said the witness.

A video posted on Telegram by the Ria Novosti showed flames rising from a building, followed by a huge explosion.

The fire spread over an area of around 600 square metres (6,450 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters were deployed.

According to the Ria report, on the evening of August 14, a car service caught fire on the highway in Makhachkala, the fire spread to a gas station, after which an explosion occurred.

More than 70 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in the liquidation of the emergency. Open burning, according to the latest data, managed to be eliminated, it reported.

First Deputy Minister of Health of Russia Viktor Fisenko flew to Dagestan to organise medical care for the wounded, according to the report.

The victims of the explosion will be delivered by a special aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Moscow hospitals.

The head of Dagestan, Melikov, told Ria that the families of the victims would be provided with material and psychological assistance.