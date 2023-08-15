 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle 'so much' in Asia: 'Wish she was here'

Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle so much in Asia: Wish she was here

Prince Harry particularly missed beloved wife Meghan Markle amid his trip to Asia.

The Duke of Sussex, who played a charity polo match alongside good pal Nacho Figueras in Singapore last week, dearly craved for his other half.

Mr Figueras wrote: “We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here,” he told Hello! Magazine in Singapore.

Speaking about the Prince, he added: “He's very committed that's what he is it's in his DNA, and that's why I like him so much, and this trip, being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing.”

This comes as Prince Harry has had an eventual August. The Duke started the month with a charity event in Japan before going to Singapore.

Harry is now preparing for Invictus Games scheduled in September 2023.

