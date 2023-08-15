 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Web Desk

Dalvin Cook joins New York Jets on one-year £8.6m agreement

Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Former Minnesota Vikings star running back, Dalvin Cook. AFP/File
Dalvin Cook has sealed a one-year contract with the New York Jets in a significant deal worth up to £8.6 million, as confirmed by NFL Network. 

The former Minnesota Vikings star, a seasoned three-time Pro Bowler, brings with him a history of consistently surpassing 1,000 rushing yards in recent seasons. Despite his proven prowess, Dalvin Cook was released by the Vikings earlier this year.

Cook's entry into the Jets' roster bolsters their already well-stocked running back department, including the returning Breece Hall and Michael Carter. The Jets also welcomed rookie Israel Abanikada via this year's draft and have second-year player Zonovan "Bam" Knight. Furthermore, undrafted free agent Travis Dye from Oregon has been signed.

This signing comes hot on the heels of remarks from Carter following the Jets' pre-season victory against the Carolina Panthers. Dalvin Cook's one-year deal with the Jets aligns him with fellow marquee addition Aaron Rodgers, amplifying New York's aspirations for the upcoming season.

With this signing, the Jets etch their place in history as the first NFL team to secure both a Pro Bowl quarterback and running back within a single offseason. Under the guidance of coach Robert Saleh, the Jets, who posted a 7-10 record last season, are poised to deliver a more impressive performance.

The Jets' 2023 campaign commences on September 11th as they face the Buffalo Bills. Cook's arrival not only augments the team's on-field capabilities but also elevates expectations for a successful season marked by his dynamic play style and Rodgers' quarterback prowess. This dynamic duo marks a remarkable chapter in the Jets' journey toward a fruitful campaign.

