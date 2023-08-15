DA's office to propose Donald Trump's election trial within next 6 months

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. — AFP

A trial for Donald Trump and 18 defendants listed in the indictment on Monday will be scheduled within the next six months, according to a district attorney in the election case.

During a press conference that was held soon after Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said that while her office will propose a trial within the next six months, it will be up to a judge to set the date of the trial in the case.

"This office will be submitting a proposed scheduling order within this week. However, that will totally be at the discretion of the judge," Willis said.

Willis claimed that she had no desire for Donald Trump's trial in Georgia to be his first or last and stated that they intended to "move this case along."

"I want to try him and be respectful of our sovereign states. We do want to move this case along, and so we will be asking for a proposed order that occurs, a trial date within the next six months," she told reporters.

Additionally, Willis said that Trump and the 18 defendants listed in the 2020 election subversion case indictment have until noon on August 25, to "voluntarily surrender."

"Subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who were charged," Willis said. "I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday, the 25th day of August."

During the conference, after being asked if she will try the defendants together, Willis replied, "Yes."

Although Willis did not elaborate further, she said each of the 19 people named in the indictment was charged with one count of "violating Georgia's Racketeer, Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere, to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20, 2021."