Anti-monarchy group reacts to latest poll about Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the latest poll that suggested Prince Harry should be removed as fifth in line to British throne.



Royal expert Kate Mansey shared the poll on Twitter saying, “A poll today reveals that 52% of Britons are keen to see Harry removed from the order of succession.”

Reacting to it, Smith said, “Agree with a proposition and ‘keen to’ aren’t the same thing. Most really don’t care that much.”

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne behind his brother Prince William and his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He has retained his place in the line of succession despite stepping down from his role as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Now, many are calling Prince Harry should be stripped of this privilege.

The latest poll carried out by The Mail on Sunday showed that 52 percent of Britons support Harry being removed from the line of succession.