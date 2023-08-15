 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Anti-monarchy group reacts to latest poll about Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Anti-monarchy group reacts to latest poll about Prince Harry

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has reacted to the latest poll that suggested Prince Harry should be removed as fifth in line to British throne.

Royal expert Kate Mansey shared the poll on Twitter saying, “A poll today reveals that 52% of Britons are keen to see Harry removed from the order of succession.”

Reacting to it, Smith said, “Agree with a proposition and ‘keen to’ aren’t the same thing. Most really don’t care that much.”

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne behind his brother Prince William and his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He has retained his place in the line of succession despite stepping down from his role as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Now, many are calling Prince Harry should be stripped of this privilege.

The latest poll carried out by The Mail on Sunday showed that 52 percent of Britons support Harry being removed from the line of succession. 

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis' wife shares insight into her hardships amid actor's health scare

Bruce Willis' wife shares insight into her hardships amid actor's health scare

Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery

Madonna back to rehearsals for Celebration Tour after miraculous recovery

Meghan Markle 'strategically' places 'stress patch' to show her 'strength' video

Meghan Markle 'strategically' places 'stress patch' to show her 'strength'
Ashey Olsen 'secretly' welcomes baby with husband Louis Eisner video

Ashey Olsen 'secretly' welcomes baby with husband Louis Eisner
When Queen Elizabeth pretended to be 'ordinary woman' for American tourist

When Queen Elizabeth pretended to be 'ordinary woman' for American tourist
Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle 'so much' in Asia: 'Wish she was here'

Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle 'so much' in Asia: 'Wish she was here'
Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public video

Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public
'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours video

'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours
Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets' video

Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets'
Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’

Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’
How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West? video

How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West?
BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates

BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates