Bruce Willis' wife shares insight into her hardships amid actor's health scare

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis shared her daily struggles while dishing on the importance of taking care of one own self amid actor’s fight with dementia.

The Perfect Stranger star opened up on how hard it is for to make a “conscious effort” to live the “best life” she can so she’d be able to better care for her ailing husband.

Speaking to her 852K followers, the model-actor said that even though she is trying her best, she still feels “gloom and doom.”

"I think its so important for us to break up our thinking which can feel, for me very much, like gloom and doom," she said in a video shared on her Instagram.

“I know it looks like I’m out living my best life, [but] I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can,” Emma said, noting that it “does not come easy.”

“I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and [I do that for] Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way,” she added in her selfie video.



Emma continued: “So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I’m good, ’cause I’m not. I’m not good,” "I am just doing the best that I can always. Your pictures are making me happy,"

"I am just doing the best that I can always. Your pictures are making me happy. I just want you to take a moment out of your day to break it up for a minute to just look for something beautiful."

Concluding her message, Emma said she has to put her “best foot forward” for her and her family’s sake while emphasizing on how important it is to look after ourselves while taking care for others

“When we are not looking after ourselves we cannot look after anyone that we love. So, it is really important and, like I said, this is a conscious effort," she said.