Donald Trump says fourth indictment 'rigged', denounces it on Truth Social

Former US President Donald Trump. — AFP/File

Former US President Donald Trump denounced the "rigged" indictment on Tuesday as he is being prosecuted for racketeering in an election case in Georgia.

Trump called the indictment a "witch hunt" against him in a post on his personal social media account, Truth Social, shortly after he was indicted for a fourth time on Monday.

He continued to criticise the indictment by bringing up a document that allegedly appeared earlier today on the Fulton County court's website, listing indictments against Trump before the accusations were publicly revealed, according to the BBC.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social post: "What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!"

He appears to suggest the charges against him are politically motivated, adding: "Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign."

The Republican candidate for 2024 has been indicted for the fourth time Tuesday by a grand jury in Georgia in the 2020 election subversion case.

A phone conversation between Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's secretary of state, on January 2, 2021, was leaked, in which the former president requested the official to "find 11,870 votes," sparking the investigation by a 26-member panel.

Georgia's prosecutors began outlining their evidence to the jury, which will later decide whether or not to charge Trump, The News reported.

The jury also listed other associates of the three-time indicted, including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, as witnesses to the incident.