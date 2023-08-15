 
‘Emotional’ Adele helps couple reveal their baby’s gender, video goes viral

Adele teared up while helping a couple reveal the gender of their baby during her Las Vegas concert as part of her Weekends with Adele residency.

During her gig at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Rolling the Deep hitmaker fulfilled a sweet wish of a couple attending her concert by helping them reveal the sex of their baby.

The singer noticed her fans, Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord, holding up a sign in the air that read, "Adele will you do our gender reveal?"

She called them up on stage a few moments later to make their dream come true by announcing the gender of their yet-to-be-born baby.

"No one's really allowed signs in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in," Adele can be heard saying in the video going viral on Instagram and TikTok.

Shantelle revealed to Adele that she is 18 weeks pregnant, and has the envelope with their baby’s gender for almost 12 weeks now but did not open it in hopes of having it disclosed by the Grammy winner.

An emotional Adele then took the envelope to announce the big news, revealing, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby......boy!"

Adele was visibly crying while showering the pregnant couple with her blessings. "That was amazing," she said amid tears.

"I'm so happy for you! I'm so happy for you! That's so emotional oh my god,” Adele said to the couple. 

