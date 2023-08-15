Kate Middleton follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly attended a secret 24-hour music festival held over the weekend without Prince William.



Kate Middleton seemingly followed in the footsteps of sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who also attended Taylor Swift concert without her husband Prince Harry recently.

The Princess of Wales marked the first time she has ever attended such an event.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Prince William’s sweetheart 'secretly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival' at Norfolk estate of her friend Rose Hanbury the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

The source told the publication Kate attended the festival after she was persuaded by friends at the dinner party.

The Daily Mail, citing the source claimed, “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there.”