Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k wedding lawsuit

Nicola Peltz forced to sit for on-camera deposition amid $159k lawsuit

Nicola Peltz set to face humiliation after being forced to sit down for an on-camera deposition amid heated lawsuit of her father Nelson Peltz with her former wedding planners.

Earlier this year, the Transformers billionaire father sued event planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, after they allegedly refused to refund him a $159k deposit after they were fired from the job.

Even though Nicola has maintained she has nothing to do with the legal battle as the wedding planners were hired by her father and not her, she has been told to sit down for the deposition.

Nicole and Arianna were hired to plan the extravagant wedding ceremony of Nicola with Brooklyn Beckham, son of former football legend David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

However, after the planners let down his “world-famous actress” daughter, Nelson fired them and demanded a refund leading him to sue them, but his lawsuit backfired as the planners filed an explosive counter claim.

Now, it has been reported that despite Nicola’s lawyer filing a motion to have her removed from the “malicious” counterclaim in which she is listed as “third-party defendant,” she is scheduled to sit down for an on-camera deposition in a month's time.

It would make Nicola the first of the Peltz family member to answer on-the-record questions about the bitter spat between her father and the wedding planners.

Nicola Peltz's bizarre demands from wedding planners ahead of her nuptials with Brooklyn Beckham exposed



Amid the lawsuit, the planners presented screengrabs of their chat with Nicola and Brooklyn before their nuptials, showing bizarre demands and complaints.

One of such complaints were that the flowers “weren’t white enough” and that the bride spent £85k on hair and make-up and begged the planners to not tell Nelson about it because he would “kill her and be so mad.”

They even claimed that Nicola’s billionaire dad bullied them by asking one of them via text message, “Are you crying?” amid the heated lawsuit.