Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Three cheers for H-Amin': Ushna Shah celebrates husband's golf win

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Ushna Shah and her husband Hamza Amin. — Instagram/ushnashah
Following Hamza Amin's victory in the Austrian National Open Golf Championship in Oberwaltersdorf, Austria, acclaimed actor Ushna Shah has penned a heartfelt congratulatory note sharing her husband's success with her fans.

Celebrating this win, Ushna took to Twitter and wrote: ""Your husband is a pro golfer? Is he good?" He. Is. AMAZING! Today he won the Austrian National Open for the second year in a row. This year winning all categories! MashAllah".

She further lauded her husband for managing to achieve the feat with "no practice", and wrote: "Your talent is unmatched my love; with no practice, exhausting travel, work, & hosting family, you still managed to beat the best in the country!"

Regretting that she couldn’t be there for the tournament, she asked her followers to join her in congratulating her husband "for making the nation proud"!

"Three cheers for H-Amin," the Habs star.

Hamza won the championship Monday after he got a stiff challenge from European Tour winner Martin Wiegele and made a series of birdies to win the championship by two strokes.

Making the win more memorable, Hamza's father — the legendary Taimur Hassan — was on the bag.

Speaking to The News after the game, Hamza shared his delight over the win and said: "It's an amazing feeling to win the Open again, especially with my father on the bag. We created history and will have this memory forever. I was playing well but didn't have a good third round."

He added: "Conditions were extremely difficult and the wind was blowing hard. Thankfully I birdied the 18th on Saturday to stay 2 behind and remain in the hunt.

"Psychologically, that birdie gave me good momentum heading into the final round. The putter was cold all day but I told myself to stay patient and keep at it. That's when I started holing putts and making birdies."

