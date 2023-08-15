Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday tribute for Steve Martin

Selena Gomez is commemorating her fellow actor Steve Martin on the occasion of his birthday!

In celebration of the 78th birthday of the star of "Only Murders In The Building," Gomez posted a tribute on her Instagram Story that showcased some cherished moments she shared with the actor.

In a video clip captioned "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Steve Buddy!" Gomez shared, Martin Short, their co-star, can be seen questioning Steve Martin about why he is seated in a church pew on the set of their Hulu show.

Martin humorously shrugged in response and then shifted to unveil a sign that humorously read, "Please sit here."

The subsequent part of the Story displayed a snippet in which the Pink Panther actor exhibited his banjo-playing skills. The two appeared to be spending time together in Gomez's dressing room as Martin nodded along and tapped his foot to the rhythm of the music.

As the video neared its end, he directed a warm smile towards her before gazing into the distance.

Since their involvement in the captivating murder mystery series, the trio has openly spoken about their tightly-knit bond.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine in August 2021, Gomez shared her experience of being embraced into the fold by these iconic figures of comedy.