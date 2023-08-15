Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation: ‘story has no truth to it’

 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince Harry ‘late night calls’ for reconciliation reports dismissed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her brother-in-law Prince Harry are not in secret contact, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed.

Amid reports Kate Middleton had continued her efforts to heal broken relationship between Harry and the royal family, Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital, “My contacts at Kensington Palace have told me that this story has no truth to it.

The To Di For Daily podcast host further said Kate Middleton was not making ‘late night calls’ to Prince Harry.

She went on to add that Kate Middleton is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and would not go behind his back to execute anything.

“The thought of her crawling out of bed to make phone calls is quite silly", the royal expert stressed.

Earlier, the Closer, citing a source had reported, Kate Middleton had been in contact with Prince Harry to tell him to ‘keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.’

Kate had reportedly also made ‘late-night phone’ calls to Prince Harry to persuade him to end differences with King Charles and Prince William.

