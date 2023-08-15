'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

'Sound of Freedom's lead Jim Caviezel's divisive views also fueled the fire against the movie

A movie about child trafficking, The Sound Of Freedom, landed in trouble when one of its donors was imprisoned for the same heinous crime the film is about. Now it faced another serious accusation: MAGA-friendly.

Dispelling the damaging rumors, the makers of the indie film penned an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, “The film was written and researched in 2015 and shot in 2018, “well before anyone involved had ever heard of such theories,” referring to QAnon beliefs.

But the controversy refused to die down as the hit film lead star Jim Caviezel was reportedly the staunch believer of the conspiracy theory, which believed the global liberal elite are harvesting children's blood to remain youthful and are also plotting against the ex-president Donald Trump, not to mention, worshipped Satan, too.

Though the low-budgeted film does not have a reference to the conspiracy theory, reports Guardian. But, the media trial of the film continued, believed the moviemakers.

In a separate interview with Variety, Monteverde faced the question of casting choice regarding the 54-year-old.

The director/writer replied, “I try to never look back into any regrets because there’s nothing I can do about it now. Jim came to the set. I’ve never seen somebody so committed and so professional on set … Everybody’s entitled to [speak their mind]."

Admitting the movie was thrown under the bus over the actor's views, "Now, on this particular film, yes, it did hurt my work. And that’s why I’m here talking now instead of secluding myself. It’s time for me, the author, the writer, and the director to say what was the motive of the film."

In the drama thriller, Caviezel played Tim Ballard, an actual former special agent tasked to investigate pedophile cases for the Department of Homeland Security.

Many observers also singled out the strongly-rated film for its overt faith-based undertones.



Responding to that in the THR piece, the duo clarified, “Child trafficking is not a conservative or a liberal issue. It is a fundamental human rights issue, one that strikes at our very core as human beings.

It is also a very difficult subject, and it is profoundly heartening that millions of people have gone to theaters to watch a movie about it. It is equally heartening that this audience spans the political spectrum.”

“We made ‘Sound of Freedom’ in a sincere effort to unite people around a fundamental human rights issue. No single interest group owns the issue of trafficking. We all own it because it is happening in the world we all share,” they concluded.

Meanwhile, the Sound of Freedom has left an impressive mark on the box office by netting $173 million in domestic markets on a budget of $14.5 million.

It is pertinent to mention that Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One stood at roughly the same box-office numbers with a mighty $291 million budget.