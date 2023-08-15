When is Babar Azam getting married?

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — Twitter/@babarazam258

With wedding bells ringing for most Pakistani cricketers this year, captain Babar Azam, too, is about to get married soon, sources told Geo News.

According to the sources, the skipper is likely to tie the knot after the ICC World Cup in India this year.

The report about his marriage was confirmed by Babar's close friend, who said that the cricketer's family plans for the wedding to be held in November this year following the major cricket event.

Babar's family, as per the sources, want him to get married in the few days after the World Cup and before Pakistan jets off for its Australia tour in December.

The sources close to the Pakistan captain also disclosed that the 28-year-old was supposed to get married last year after the T20 World Cup in 2022, but the marriage got delayed due to some engagements.

Who is Babar marrying?

The Pakistan skipper is getting married to his cousin, who is his maternal aunt's daughter.

In 2021, reports regarding Babar's marriage being arranged with his cousin surfaced on the internet with news that he will get married in 2022.

His teammates, too, knew about the potential arrangement all along.

Earlier this year, Pakistani cricketers including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood, and Shadab Khan all got married with many curious about Babar's plans as well.

Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah with Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha took place on February 3 this year, while the rukhsati will be held after the World Cup this year, as confirmed by Shahid Afridi himself.