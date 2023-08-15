Irfan pathan under fire after cryptic post

former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Irfan Pathan. — AFP/File

Following India's defeat in the five-match T20I series against West Indies 3-2 in Florida, former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Irfan Pathan incurred the wrath of Pakistan fans after his cryptic post on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Pathan posted: "Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana… [To go overboard about something irrelevant to you]".

Many believed this to be an indirect dig at Pakistan.

It must be noted that Pakistan will face India during the upcoming Asia Cup on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

However, Pakistan cricket fans hit back at Pathan’s post soon after it was shared on the microblogging website.

Twitter reacts

1. Nothing but a troll

One user commented: "It’s just sad how one of the top-notch bowlers, Irfan Pathan will be remembered as an Indian troll just because of this #IndoPak hate that he ignites every now and then on Twitter (X).

"Watching him ruin his own legacy for being relevant is just tragic."

2. 'Irfan Pathan on Sundays'

3. Hmmmm.... Karma?

One tweep tried to jog Pathan's memory of how he trolled Pakistan after the Green Shirts lost the Asia Cup final.

"If you can't take trolls don't troll others," the agitated user posted.

4. Tit for tat, no?

One cricket fan said: "This is good! First you mess with someone, when you get a response, you cry."

5. The audacity!

One incensed user clapped back: "Lost from [an] un-qualified team and still have the audacity to tweet this. Where is the grace?"

6. Love thy neighbour

Another X-user had a bit of advice for Pathan and wrote: "Bro keep it between India and West Indies. Don’t try to drag #Padosi into your mess just to get some clout. I feel for you at times, things you have to do to get validation in Modi’s India. Happy Independence Day mate."

7. Throwback!

Yet another user decided to stick to the facts and reminded Pathan that it was Pakistan who made it to the Asia Cup finals last year. [mic drop]

A young Indian side, which didn't have the services of many of its big names, fought back from 0-2 down in the five-match series but crashed to an eight-wicket loss at Lauderhill on Sunday with opener Brandon King helping West Indies chase down the victory target with 85 not out.



Suryakumar Yadav contributed 61 off 45 balls but had little support from the middle and lower order as India reached 165-9 in 20 overs.

The West Indies reached 171-2 in 18 overs with Nicholas Pooran (47) providing support to King.