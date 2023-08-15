 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William also have ‘terrific rows’, a royal expert claimed, saying “It's not a perfect marriage.”

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed this in an interview with Daily Express US.

During the interview the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, discussed the relationship dynamics of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Quinn, citing a Palace insider, claimed that Kate and William’s 'disagreements' play out very differently behind closed doors.

"Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they [William and Kate] do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," the royal expert claimed.

The royal source also revealed to Quinn that William and Kate Middleton throw cushions at each other during their fight, however, “It's always kept under control."

The palace insider went on say, "It doesn't escalate. The fight doesn't get bigger and bigger."

More From Entertainment:

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'

Jessica Chastain thinks about THIS 'character all the time'
Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video video

Adele alludes she's planning a baby with Rich Paul in viral gender reveal video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce rumours: Are Kate Middleton, William aware of rift?
Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans

Katie Price opens up about IVF journey and surrogacy plans
What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry? video

What condition does Meghan Markle set for divorce on Prince Harry?
Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

Angelina Jolie teams up with daughter Vivienne for ‘The Outsiders’ musical

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

'Sound of Freedom' makers rip apart QAnon accusations

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert

Kim Kardashian recites 'Search & Rescue' sample at Drake's concert
Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

Halle Berry enjoys Barbie-themed fun with daughter on 57th birthday

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

'Young and Restless' star Eric Braeden shares cheerful health update

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller

Jennifer Garner still putting her children first amid five-year relationship with John Miller