Kate Middleton, Prince William have ‘terrific rows’: ‘It's not a perfect marriage’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William also have ‘terrific rows’, a royal expert claimed, saying “It's not a perfect marriage.”



Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed this in an interview with Daily Express US.

During the interview the author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, discussed the relationship dynamics of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Quinn, citing a Palace insider, claimed that Kate and William’s 'disagreements' play out very differently behind closed doors.

"Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they [William and Kate] do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," the royal expert claimed.

The royal source also revealed to Quinn that William and Kate Middleton throw cushions at each other during their fight, however, “It's always kept under control."

The palace insider went on say, "It doesn't escalate. The fight doesn't get bigger and bigger."