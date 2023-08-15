Beyoncé stands by Lizzo amidst lawsuit with public declaration of support

Beyoncé seemed to convey her unwavering support for Lizzo amidst the recent legal action brought against the latter by three former backup dancers, alleging sexual harassment. This demonstration of solidarity took place during Beyoncé's performance in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night.

While on stage, Beyoncé publicly reaffirmed her allegiance to the embattled rapper and singer by including Lizzo's name in her Break My Soul remix, alongside other influential women.

In a notable display of camaraderie, the 41-year-old artist went a step further by energetically proclaiming, 'I love you, Lizzo!' within the lyrics.

This show of support comes after an episode in August where Lizzo's name was temporarily removed from the lineup, only to be reinstated later. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, had downplayed the omission at the time.

Notably, the omission of Lizzo's name during the Boston performance coincided with Beyoncé repeatedly mentioning Erykah Badu's name. This was seemingly an effort to clarify Badu's significance as an inspiration, following accusations from Badu that Beyoncé imitated her style during her current tour.

The rationale behind Beyoncé's steadfast support is ambiguous. It remains uncertain whether she possesses information that casts doubt on the plaintiffs' claims or if her declaration of affection stems solely from her established friendship with Lizzo, the artist behind Truth Hurts.

Following the allegations becoming public, Beyoncé garnered endorsement from peers like Selma Blair and Jameela Jamil. Conversely, a post by J Balvin, Sara Bareilles, Andy Cohen, Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Lil Nas X, Mark Ronson, Noah Schnapp, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Charli XCX, where they showed approval for Lizzo and rejected the allegations, also received numerous likes.