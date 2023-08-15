 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off

Irina Shayk is reportedly very protective of her budding romance with NFL star Tom Brady and has been hiding it from her friends.

The Russian model fears “weird” rumours about their relationship might scare the former NFL quarterback away from her.

Hence, she is keen on keeping her social circle small in order to keep her her relationship safe while taking every measure to make sure rumours don’t go flying out of hand.

Speaking to Page Six, an insider said Shayk has "narrowed her inner circle" as she is doing everything in her power to give a chance to her thriving romance.

"She's afraid any weird rumors might scare him off," the insider said, adding she is putting her best foot forward and "really wants this to work."

"Brady is her white whale,” the source said, claiming that Brady has everything Shayk wants in her partner and has no intention to lose him to some lame speculations.

This comes after Shayk was spotted getting cosy with Brady last month after she spent a night at his Los Angeles place.

“Tom and Irina have a very natural vibe,” a source said of their romance. “They’re getting along great and [their] chemistry is already off the charts.”

