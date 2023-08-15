 
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have received a joint sad news that the founder of one of their favourite brands passed away on Monday.

According to Hello magazine, Henry Edward George Hurt, owner of G.H.Hurt & Son, used to make the royal family's baby blankets and had done so for several decades.

The G.H.Hurt & Son announced on its official Instagram handle, “The late Mr Henry Edward George Hurt, MBE.

“Henry Hurt passed away peacefully on Wednesday 2nd August, surrounded by his loving family.”

The post further reads: “He was a marvellous man in so many ways. An MBE awarded for services to the knitting industry in Nottinghamshire doesn't really tell his whole story. He was a leading light in the art of Knitted Lace for several decades and successfully led G.H.Hurt & Son for over 50 years.

“A generous man, liked by so many, Henry was also a sportsman, a life long Nottingham Forest fan, an artist, a hand-frame knitter, a mechanic, an innovator, a thoughtful employer, a leader in the local community, a husband, a father and a grandfather.”

