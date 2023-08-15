Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Victoria Beckham was seen shielding daughter Harper Seven during the brawl at Bad Bunny's restaurant

On Friday, a customer at a popular Miami hotspot alleged being brutally beaten by security while his family tried to take a group photo on his daughter's 21st birthday, as Lionel Messi and the Beckhams partied nearby.

Victoria Beckham was captured in an exclusive video from DailyMail.com, hurriedly escorting her 12-year-old daughter Harper out of Gekko restaurant after a tumultuous altercation occurred.

On Friday, security personnel at the venue, co-owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub impresario David Grutman, responded with hostility when a guest attempted to take photos.

The individual, whose name remains undisclosed, was accused of trying to capture images of Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, an allegation he vehemently denied. “They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face.”

“Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

Amidst the chaotic scene that unfolded, a woman's distressed voice can be heard exclaiming, "He's a family man, celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday."

In the midst of it all, Victoria was seen safeguarding Harper, embracing her tightly before guiding her into an SUV under the supervision of security personnel.

At the steakhouse, Messi and Antonela were enjoying a meal. Among their companions were Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and the Beckham family, all of whom are associated with Inter Miami.