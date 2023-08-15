 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Media accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's closeness with King Charles

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The British media has been accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's invisible “closeness” with The King.

According to a report in the local media, King Charles adored his two sons, but had reportedly "always wanted a daughter".

The report said not only the king has a close bond with his daughter-in-law, she also shares many interests with Kate, including their mutual love of the arts.

The publication then went on to say the pair's "close" relationship has led many fans to refer to Kate as the daughter that Charles never had.

former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "There's little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter (he's really quite a softie at heart) and it is said that he was disappointed when Harry turned out to be a boy."

Speaking to OK!, Ms Bond added: "Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter.

"I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child and she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again.

"But she admitted that she would love a daughter... and perhaps if she hadn't have died, that wish might have come true."

 Commenting on the report a royal observer said the British media is now moving on to making Kate  Diana's daughter.

The media has been criticized for overlooking a secret war that is going on between the king and his wife Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The tussle between the senior royals has divided the royal family supporters into two groups, with one defending the monarch and his wife while the other praising the Prince and Princess of Wales.


 

