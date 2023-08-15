 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles laughs off viral 'ridiculous' toilet claims

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, said the claims were 'too much'

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles has flushed down the viral theory about her megastar daughter jetting off with a personal toilet for comfort amid the global-hit Renaissance tour.

In a chat with TMZ, the mother-of-two expressed her astonishment at the ludicrous rumour attached to the pop icon.

With a chuckle, the 69-year-old said, "That is so ridiculous," noting “That’s too much."

A week ago, a photo went viral from backstage of her record-breaking tour where a box was visible with the "Beyoncé Toilet Seats" label.

As the snap was doing rounds online, a British tabloid citing a single anonymous source ostensibly confirmed the claim's veracity.

"Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her tour roadies have seen everything so it's not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container," the insider spilled.

When the gossip outlet interviewer referred to the 'toilet seats' note on the box, Knowles clarified, "Yeah, because those are stands that you put fans on, they're called 'toilet seats.'"

However, the twenty-nine times Grammy winner remained mum on the trending golden seat claims. But, she broke her silence on another viral issue: Lizzo sexual harassment case.

Beyoncé threw her weight behind the accused Juice crooner at her Atlanta show last night, saying, "I love you, Lizzo."

