Meghan Markle copies Mariah Carey's dress?

Meghan Markle was photographed in a stunning black and white striped column dress alongside Prince Harry at a dinner earlier this month.



The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 42nd birthday with dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, California.

She was all smiles on their date night, accessorizing her look with hoop earrings and black sandals.



Citing a family insider People reported, "Meghan and Harry seemed really happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course.”



Eagle-eyed royal fans saw similarities between Meghan's dress and Mariah Carey's Giorgio Armani outfit that the singer wore in 1996.

They accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying Mariah's dress.

The singer last year appeared on Meghan's Spotify podcast where the Duchess told the singer she wasn’t treated as a Black woman until she started dating Prince Harry.



