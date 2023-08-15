 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle copies Mariah Carey's dress?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Meghan Markle copies Mariah Careys dress?

Meghan Markle was photographed in a stunning black and white striped column dress alongside Prince Harry at a dinner earlier this month.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 42nd birthday with dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, California. 

She was all smiles on their date night, accessorizing her look with hoop earrings and black sandals.

Citing a family insider People reported,  "Meghan and Harry seemed really happy together. Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course.”

Eagle-eyed royal fans saw similarities between Meghan's dress and Mariah Carey's Giorgio Armani outfit that the singer wore in 1996.

Meghan Markle copies Mariah Careys dress?

They accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying Mariah's dress.

 The singer last year appeared on Meghan's Spotify podcast where the Duchess told the singer she wasn’t treated as a Black woman until she started dating Prince Harry.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle not allowing Prince Harry to talk to Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle not allowing Prince Harry to talk to Kate Middleton?
Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles laughs off viral 'ridiculous' toilet claims

Beyoncé's mum Tina Knowles laughs off viral 'ridiculous' toilet claims

Linda Evangelista sings praises of son’s stepmom Salma Hayek for sweet gesture

Linda Evangelista sings praises of son’s stepmom Salma Hayek for sweet gesture
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over Netflix content: ‘Sink or swim’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over Netflix content: ‘Sink or swim’
Media accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's closeness with King Charles

Media accused of manufacturing Kate Middleton's closeness with King Charles

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Violent brawl erupts at Gekko restaurant as Beckhams party with Lionel Messi

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do' video

Taryn Manning confesses sleazy act with a 'married man': 'That's what demons do'

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo

Ashley Graham celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with throwback photo
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news video

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle receive joint heartbreaking news
Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell joyfully announce engagement

Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off video

Irina Shayk fears ‘weird’ relationship rumours might scare Tom Brady off

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery

Katie Holmes reacts as Jamie Foxx tries to reconnect with her after recovery