Meghan Markle not allowing Prince Harry to talk to Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry has not targeted his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, in his criticism of the British royal family.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle have been publically criticizing the British royal family and the couple's interviews suggest that they blame only a few members of the firm for their departure.

Although Harry has targeted his brother in his Netflix documentary and his tell-book Spare, he has avoided attacking Kate Middleton.

As multiple reports claimed that Harry was in touch with Kate Middleton, some people thought private communication was possible between the two because it won't be awkward for Harry to restore his relations with his sister-in-law.

They believe Kate Middleton would be more than willing to talk to him and possibly doesn't hold a grudge against the Duke because she was largely spared by him.

But royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has rubbished claims that the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have spoken recently.

Speaking to Fox News, she said Prince Harry will not speak to Princess Kate privately without Meghan Markle's blessing.

She said: "The Prince and Princess of Wales are laser-focused on their goals for 2023 and are not distracted by the drama that seems to follow the Sussexes.

They have made it a point to distance themselves. "Meanwhile, Harry is defiant and will insist that there aren’t any ‘difficulties.’

"I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing." 

