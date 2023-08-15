Death toll of Dominican Republic blast jumps to 12

Emergency services personnel at the site of an explosion in a building, in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic August 14, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video.—Reuters

A tragic explosion near the Dominican Republic's capital has resulted in a devastating loss of life, with the death toll now standing at a minimum of 12 lives, as reported by CNN.

Among the initial casualties were a four-month-old infant and two adults, according to a statement by the national health service.

The catastrophe has also left 65 individuals injured, and at least 55 people remain missing, following the explosion that occurred in a business establishment in San Cristobal, situated to the west of the nation's capital, Santo Domingo.

