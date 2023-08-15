Sofia Richie reflects on giving up acting to avoid ‘nepo baby’ label

Sofia Richie is the daughter of beloved American singer - songwriter Lionel Richie

Sofia Richie has shared her journey trying to “find my place in the world” during her formative years, as well as reflecting on her opulent nuptials to Elliot Grainge earlier this year in France.

The 24-year-old fashion model, recognized as the daughter of Lionel Richie, tied the knot with the 29-year-old British music executive at Antibes' Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in April.

Featured on the cover of Town & Country's September edition, Sofia elegantly showcased various outfits, including a revealing sequined cut-out gown and a silk leopard print attire.

Discussing her early career aspirations, she disclosed that her determination to avoid being labeled a product of nepotism led her to explore diverse avenues.

Sofia said: “I spent a lot of time just trying to find my place in the world. I think everyone wants to be like their parents when they’re growing up, and I admired my dad so much, and that drove me down a music path for a moment. But it didn’t feel right for me.”

“And then everyone told me, "You should be an actor!" I tried that for a period, but that wasn’t me either.”

“I didn’t have the experience, and I didn’t want to be one of those kid celebrities that got the role because my dad is who he is.”

She continued: “So I was like, ‘You know what? I know I’m not cut out for this. Let me just be myself.’”

Sofia also acknowledged that having Lionel as her father provided valuable guidance in handling the public eye, and she warmly expressed that he stood as her "role model."

In her conversation with the magazine, she also delved into her extravagant wedding affair, characterized by her donning three distinct Chanel dresses, an event that got widespread attention.

She said: “I wanted it to feel timeless. I pored over photos of classic royal weddings and pulled in little things that I wanted.”

Sofia admitted that her wedding was a professional turning point in retrospect, but said she didn't see it like that on the day.

She explained: “I do now. But for me my wedding wasn’t an event. It was my wedding.”