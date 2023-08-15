 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise critics on Princess Anne's birthday

Tuesday, August 15, 2023


Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise critics on Princess Anne's birthday 

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised people with their latest social media post which they shared to send birthday wishes to Princess Royal.

Instead of choosing their own pictures with Princess Anne, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided to reshare  King's photo with his sister that was posted on the official Instagram account of The Royal Family.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Princess Royal," read the caption of Prince William and Kate's Instagram picture shared to their stories.

William and his wife have drawn criticism over their media strategy which their critics say is aimed at upstaging the monarch and his wife. 

Kensington Palace's communication teams have also received backlash recently for making every royal event about Prince William and Kate Middleton.


