Royal Family turns 'passive aggressive' to make Meghan stop 'mudslinging'

Royal Family is seemingly waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to take off their careers with Hollywood,



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have bought the rights of bestselling novel Meet Me By The Lake, have the support of the Royal Family.

However, PR expert Matt Yanofsky believes this support has come from a "passive aggressive" space.



Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the PR expert said: "Without knowing the royals, it's impossible to know their motivation. However, 'wishing Meghan the best' is the most passive aggressive public relations speak I've ever read. It sounds like solely PR."



However, Matt adds that this passive aggressive behaviour will not help Meghan and Harry to progress.

He adds: "If you really wanted Meghan to stop mudslinging, this passive aggressive statement is the last statement you'd release. They're saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she's struggling without the royals.