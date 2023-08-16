 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal Family turns 'passive aggressive' to make Meghan stop 'mudslinging'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Royal Family is seemingly waiting for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to take off their careers with Hollywood,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have bought the rights of bestselling novel Meet Me By The Lake, have the support of the Royal Family.

However, PR expert Matt Yanofsky believes this support has come from a "passive aggressive" space.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, the PR expert said: "Without knowing the royals, it's impossible to know their motivation. However, 'wishing Meghan the best' is the most passive aggressive public relations speak I've ever read. It sounds like solely PR."

However, Matt adds that this passive aggressive behaviour will not help Meghan and Harry to progress.

He adds: "If you really wanted Meghan to stop mudslinging, this passive aggressive statement is the last statement you'd release. They're saying they wish her the best because they want the public to know she's struggling without the royals.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price shares emotional story of mother's battle with terminal lung disease

Katie Price shares emotional story of mother's battle with terminal lung disease
Highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' movie faces delay in release

Highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' movie faces delay in release

Nick Jonas shares heartwarming birthday tribute to brother Joe

Nick Jonas shares heartwarming birthday tribute to brother Joe

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise critics on Princess Anne's birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise critics on Princess Anne's birthday

Madonna announces new Celebration Tour dates and venues

Madonna announces new Celebration Tour dates and venues

Rosario Dawson recounts heartfelt moment watching her ‘Star Wars’ debut with mom

Rosario Dawson recounts heartfelt moment watching her ‘Star Wars’ debut with mom
Bella Hadid shares message on Hawaii fire

Bella Hadid shares message on Hawaii fire
‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Darren Kent tragically dies at 36

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Darren Kent tragically dies at 36

Changes made to Meghan Markle page on Royal Family website

Changes made to Meghan Markle page on Royal Family website

Netflix unveils trailer of ‘Maestro’: Watch Bradley Cooper’s remarkable transformation video

Netflix unveils trailer of ‘Maestro’: Watch Bradley Cooper’s remarkable transformation

'Barbie' bumper gains double Margot Robbie earnings

'Barbie' bumper gains double Margot Robbie earnings

‘Barbie’ banned in Algeria three weeks after it’s local release video

‘Barbie’ banned in Algeria three weeks after it’s local release