Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Alec Baldwin’s troubles are not over even though involuntary manslaughter charges over the tragic Rust shooting incident against the actor were dropped a few months ago.

In October 2021, Baldwin landed in deep water after a bullet shot discharged from a revolver used as a prop by him killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on film set.

Baldwin pleaded not guilty and repeatedly claimed that he did not pulled the trigger. But a new firearms report has put the Pearl Harbor actor back in difficulty as it claims that the gun would not have gone off without Baldwin pulling the trigger.

The new report, submitted as part of a new motion filed by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer who was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, brings Baldwin back in the line of fire.

“Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver,” the report states.

The documents, prepared for the special prosecutors by an Arizona-based forensic firearms examiner, “If the hammer had not been fully retracted to the rear, and were to slip from the handler’s thumb without the trigger depressed, the half-cock or quarter-cock notches in the hammer should have prevented the firing pin from reaching any cartridge in the firing chamber.”

“If these features were somehow bypassed, a conspicuously off-centre firing pin impression would result,” the firearms report claims.

The report further added, “From an examination of the fired cartridge case and the operationally restored evidence revolver, this fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger.”

Previously, a lawyer for Baldwin had said that some alterations were done with the prop gun before it was handed over to him before the tragic accident, but the new documents reveal that no such no modifications had actually been made.

It says, “The only conceivable alternative… would be a situation in which the trigger was already pulled or held rearward while retracting the hammer to its full cock position. Although unlikely and totally contrary to the normal operation of these single action revolvers, such improper handling, would result in the discharge of a live cartridge.”