Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

Sandra Bullock has landed in the midst of a bizarre controversy while grieving the death of her long-term partner Bryan Randall over her Oscar-winning The Blind Side role.

Recently, the inspiration behind the 2009 sports drama, Michael Oher, alleged that the Tuohys never legally adopted him but instead became his conservators by tricking him.

Oher claimed he did not know about it until recently. While exposing the Tuohys’ “lies,” he also claimed that under the conservatorship, he was unable to enter into his own contracts.

Since, social media has been flooded with comments asking Bullock, who portrayed the role of Oher’s adopted mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, to return her Academy Award.

"If the Michael Oher allegations are true then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for ‘Precious,’” one fan wrote on X.

"Let's be honest, the only reason why people even cared about The Blind Side is because they wanted Sandra Bullock to finally win the Oscar,” Journalist Ernest Owens said.

“If we knew Gravity was coming out years later, we should have cut the campaign short,” she added alluding that her Oscar should be revoked.

Fans defend Sandra Bullock amid 'The Blind Side' controversy

However, some fans of the star stood up for her and defended her saying if Oher did not know that he was tricked by his alleged adopted parents then how come Bullock had any knowledge of it.

“People are really blaming sandra bullock???? If Michael Oher didn’t know until recently how tf was she supposed to know???” one fan defended Bullock.

Bullock recently lost Randall to ALS after secretly taking care of him for three years and even taking a break from her career for the “love of her life.”

Some fans even pointed out that the actor is already going through a hard time and such controversy is just adding to her troubles amid an already difficult period.

"Sandra Bullock has proven time and again how good she is and she just lost her partner to ALS. She didn’t do anything other than play a role with information about the subjects that is now grossly different. Leave her the (expletive) alone and pretend the Oscar is for 'Gravity,’” one said.