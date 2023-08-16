King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet

Britain’s King Charles wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet on his 75th birthday in November, it is claimed.



King Charles will celebrate his birthday on November 14.

Speaking to The Sun Online, royal expert Angela Levin said despite rift King Charles wants his entire family around him including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their children.

The royal expert said, “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”

Angela further claimed the California-based royal couple will also want to attend King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations in Britain.

She also expressed her views that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will get an invite, along with their children to attend King Charles birthday celebrations.

However, it is unclear whether Meghan would attend the birthday celebrations of her father-in-law as she and her children remained in California back in May when Harry attended King Charles coronation.