 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet

Britain’s King Charles wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet on his 75th birthday in November, it is claimed.

King Charles will celebrate his birthday on November 14.

Speaking to The Sun Online, royal expert Angela Levin said despite rift King Charles wants his entire family around him including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their children.

The royal expert said, “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there. If Harry and Meghan want to make an excuse, that’s their decision.”

Angela further claimed the California-based royal couple will also want to attend King Charles’ upcoming birthday celebrations in Britain.

She also expressed her views that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will get an invite, along with their children to attend King Charles birthday celebrations.

However, it is unclear whether Meghan would attend the birthday celebrations of her father-in-law as she and her children remained in California back in May when Harry attended King Charles coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH video

Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH
Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke video

Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke
THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez
Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation
Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy

Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy
Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows

Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows