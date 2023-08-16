Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly had issued a stern warning to Meghan Markle before she travelled to India during their early days of romance.



According to a report by Mirror, the former Suits star took a trip to India without her then boyfriend Prince Harry for humanitarian work, however, the Duke had warned her not to take photo in front of Taj Mahal.

According to People Magazine, just months after her romance with Prince Harry back in January 2017, Meghan teamed up with World Vision, a humanitarian aid foundation, and visited Delhi and Mumbai.

The Mirror quoted the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir Spare, where Prince Harry writes “Do not take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal. She’d asked why and I’d said: My mum. I’d explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn’t want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother.

"Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in May 2018.